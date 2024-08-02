Comerica Bank Has $19.03 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

