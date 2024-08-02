Comerica Bank Has $23.65 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.63% of M/I Homes worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $25,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.62. 142,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

