Comerica Bank Has $7.95 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

IDV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 431,676 shares of the company traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

