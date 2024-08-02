Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $1,463,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $10,417,805 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $10.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.02. 151,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.10. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. Reliance’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

