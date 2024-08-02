Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 3.2 %

CSX stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 4,101,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,722,747. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

