Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Insulet worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.96. The stock had a trading volume of 307,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,756. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.