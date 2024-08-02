Comerica Bank Purchases 1,352 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

Align Technology stock traded down $17.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.38. The stock had a trading volume of 655,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,254. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

