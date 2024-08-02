Comerica Bank Purchases 37,834 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.37% of Hillman Solutions worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,675 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 220,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,814. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

