Comerica Bank Purchases 4,287 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pure Storage by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 141,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

