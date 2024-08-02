Comerica Bank Purchases 56,811 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of The Carlyle Group worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 1,751,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,636. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,895,740 shares of company stock worth $67,672,787. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

