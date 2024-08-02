Comerica Bank Purchases 8,036 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Trex worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $80.78. 461,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

