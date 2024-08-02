Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,345,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares during the period.

EWJ traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

