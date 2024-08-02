Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,915 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $10.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.77. 1,306,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,005. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

