Comerica Bank Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,849. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

