Comerica Bank Sells 14,783 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 117,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $17,715,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.46. 989,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

