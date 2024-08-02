Comerica Bank Sells 5,279 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. 364,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

