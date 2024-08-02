Comerica Bank Sells 63,195 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,195 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

BBJP traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 2,904,187 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

