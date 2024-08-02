Comerica Bank Sells 8,660 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth $367,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 139,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

