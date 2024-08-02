Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $41,302,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of FIX traded down $14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.65 and its 200 day moving average is $296.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

