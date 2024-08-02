Comparing Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Temenos has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Temenos and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Temenos and Zenvia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos $1.00 billion N/A $134.68 million N/A N/A Zenvia $161.77 million 0.46 -$12.22 million ($0.29) -6.17

Temenos has higher revenue and earnings than Zenvia.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Zenvia -13.40% -12.60% -6.24%

Summary

Temenos beats Zenvia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

