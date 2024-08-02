Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,339. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.