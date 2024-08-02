Concordium (CCD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $343,522.99

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Concordium has a market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $343,522.99 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,342,234,848 coins and its circulating supply is 9,726,911,965 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

