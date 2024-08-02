Conduit (LON:CRE) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 710 ($9.13) to GBX 720 ($9.26) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Conduit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRE

Conduit Trading Up 1.7 %

Conduit Dividend Announcement

CRE traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 529 ($6.80). 74,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.60 ($7.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 512.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.96. The firm has a market cap of £830.42 million, a P/E ratio of 570.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,118.28%.

Insider Activity at Conduit

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($121,327.50). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 18,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($121,327.50). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.