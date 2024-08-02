Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,385. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. On average, analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

