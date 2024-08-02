ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 2.5 %

About ConvaTec Group

Shares of CNVVY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

