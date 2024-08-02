ConvaTec Group PLC Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4,680.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195.10 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.20 ($3.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.99) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.89).

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

