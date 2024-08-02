Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $627.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $270.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

