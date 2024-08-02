Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,363 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FI traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.24. 513,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $150.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

