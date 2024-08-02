Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,415. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

