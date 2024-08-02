Cormark Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$240.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$194.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 1.7 %

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFII stock opened at C$211.36 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$144.42 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The company has a market cap of C$17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$197.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$196.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam acquired 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In other TFI International news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.