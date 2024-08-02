Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,683 shares of company stock worth $4,466,007 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.