Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

