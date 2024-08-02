Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.7 days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
