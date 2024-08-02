Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.7 days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Featured Articles

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

