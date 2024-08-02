Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

CUZ stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.