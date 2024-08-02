CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.28. 115,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

