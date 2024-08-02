Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $15.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.79 and a quick ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

