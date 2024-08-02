Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.69 EPS.

Shares of CACC traded down $85.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.29. 238,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,256. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $379.77 and a 52-week high of $616.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.91.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

