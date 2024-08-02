Creekmur Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 221,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,246. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.