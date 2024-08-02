Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Criteo Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,411. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

