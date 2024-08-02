Critical Analysis: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) versus Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.01, meaning that its stock price is 6,501% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 28.75 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.44 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.37 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Binah Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Carbon Streaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

