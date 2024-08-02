Critical Survey: Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) vs. Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.97% 10.52% 5.08% Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gates Industrial and Palladyne AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 4 5 0 2.56 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gates Industrial and Palladyne AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.57 billion 1.30 $232.90 million $0.91 19.49 Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

