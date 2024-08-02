Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

