CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,933. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

