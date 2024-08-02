CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Stock Down 0.9 %

CTS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 415,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,609. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

