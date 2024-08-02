Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CGEM opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.12.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
