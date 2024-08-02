Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

