CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVBF

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.