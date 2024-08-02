CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 232,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

