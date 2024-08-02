CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $63.18

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.18, but opened at $60.84. CVS Health shares last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 753,132 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

