CyberConnect Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $89.46 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00005730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.70750065 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $18,085,598.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

